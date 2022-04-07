Karnataka Hindu groups are now calling for an end to states' monopoly of mangoes

After calling for a boycott of halal foods and a ban on loudspeakers in mosques, Karnataka Hindu groups are now calling for an end to states’ monopoly of mangoes. Hindutva organizations such as the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and Sri Ram Sene have claimed that Muslims control the fruit market and advised Hindus to buy fruits from Hindu merchants.

“Mango markets are controlled by Muslim traders,” claimed Siddalinga Swamiji of the right-wing Srirama Sene. Adding more to this he said, “It is high time-poor Hindu mango growers and dealers take over. This will also benefit Hindu mango farmers.”

Meanwhile, Vatal Nagaraj, a former MLA, said the situation in the state is worrisome, causing religious divisions in the wake of the hijab, halal meat, and now the mango trade issue.