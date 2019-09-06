Another IAS officer quits, says democracy being compromised: Another IAS officer on Friday quit the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), citing personal reasons. Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina district, S Sasikanth Senthil, however, said in the statement that the democracy was being compromised.

Another IAS officer quits, says democracy being compromised: Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina district, S Sasikanth Senthil has tendered his resignation from the Indian Administrative Service or IAS today, reports said. His resignation has come just a few weeks after another IAS officer, Kannan Gopinathan, stepped down from the Dadra and Nagar Haveli administration.

Gopinathan has stepped down on August 21 in order to protest against the government’s move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution. He claimed that people of Jammu and Kashmir were denied fundamental rights by the Centre as it imposed Section 144 and snapped communication, a day ahead of the invalidation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Senthil cited personal reasons as a reason for resignation and said his decision was in no way connected to anyone or to any event in his current profile. In a statement, he further apologized people and his colleagues for discontinuing the job vested on him midway.

However, he expressed his concern over the fact that his designation would present extremely difficult challenges to the fabric of the nation in the coming days. He further noted that it was necessary for him to discontinue as a civil servant when the fundamental building blocks of India’s diverse democracy was being compromised in an unprecedented manner.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has directed Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar to take the cognizance of the letter and claims made by Senthil into the matter. Senthil had taken the charge of Dakshina Kannda two years ago in 2017.

Sasikanth Senthil is a 2009 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer and hails from Tamil Nadu. He has completed his graduation from Regional Engineering College of Bharathidasan University, Trichy in Electronics and Communications.

Reports said that Senthil had asked Zilla Panchayat CEO Selvamani R to take charge during his absence. It has also been reported that he was on leave for a week prior to submitting his resignation.

