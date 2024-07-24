Karnataka IT Employees To Launch Mass Mail Campaign Against The Regime To Oppose 14 Hour Workday Plan

The proposal by the Karnataka govt. to increase IT employees’ work hours to 14 in Karnataka has led the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees’ Union (KITU) to plan big campaigns and large protests against it.

In Opposition of which, the KITU has decided to launch Mass email campaign against Karnataka Government’s move to increase working hours for IT/ITES/BPO employees to 14 hours a day

Karnataka’s Labour Minister, Shri Santhosh S Lad, while addressing the media sought opinions from stakeholders and the public on the proposal to extend the working hours for employees in the IT sector. In response, the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) is launching an email campaign to voice our opposition to this proposal. KITU urges all IT/ITES/BPO employees, as well as their family members, relatives, and friends who would be affected by the extended working hours, to participate in this campaign.

The KITU makes a resolution to get their voices heard to the masses for which they are urging the IT/ITES/BPO employees to send an email to the following recipients: Chief Minister (cm.kar@nic.in), Labour Minister (ministerforlabour75@gmail.com), and KITU (noto14hrworkingday@gmail.com). Using the subject line ‘I oppose the Increase in Working Hours’ to express your views against the proposed amendment.