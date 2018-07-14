The incident took place while the three victims were on their way to Handikera. On the way, they stopped at a shop for some refreshments. While they were buying some snacks, the locals present in the area mistook them as child lifters and started assaulting them. Later, the victims informed Bashir about the situation who rushed to the spot to clam the agitated mob.

A Hyderabad man was killed while two others were left severely injured after being attacked by an angry mob in Murki Village in Aurad taluk, in Bidar district of Karnataka on Friday. The following incident took place after the mob mistook them as child lifters in the area and attacked them. Later, the deceased was identified as Mohammed Azam while the injured were identified as Talha Ismail and Mohammed Salman. As per reports, the three victims had come to meet their friend Mohammed Bashir who works in Hyderabad.

The following matter comes to light just a few days after it was reported that 5 men were lynched by the Dhule mob in Maharashtra on the suspicion of being a child lifter.

As per reports, while the three victims were on their way to Handikera, they stopped at a shop for some refreshments. While they were buying some snacks, the locals present in the area mistook them as child lifters and started assaulting them. Later, the victims informed Bashir about the situation who rushed to the spot to clam the agitated mob.

As per a report by The Hindu, the efforts by Bashir went in vain as the mob gave a deaf ear to all their justifications. Reports add that all four managed to escape the area but were later stopped by villagers in Murki area who had already blocked the road.

Failing to escape the car hit the blockade after which the locals dragged them out and started pelting stones. After the matter was reported, the area police rushed to the spot but by them, Azam had already succumbed to his head injuries caused due to stone pelting.

The three were later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. A case has been registered but no arrest has been made in the case yet. As per reports, the spread of fake news via various social media platforms has resulted in several lynching incidents across the nation.

Taking cognizance of this, the Indian government had also issued a notice to WhatsApp to come up with a measure that will differentiate been a forwarded message and an original one.

