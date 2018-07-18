A Karnataka man was beaten up by a mob in a village on suspicion of being a child lifter. The incident took place when the man stopped a school bus and was looking for his own children. The villagers suspected him of being a child theft and assaulted him. However, police arrived on the scene and save man's life.

A couple of days back, in another such incident, a Hyderabad techie was lynched by a mob again on the suspeicion of being a child-theft. Prior to that, 5 men in Maharashtra state earlier were killed in mob lynching in a village on suspiucion of being child-lifters. The five men were travelling in a bus had got out at a village when one of them was talking to a child. Following a rumour on WhatsApp, several people gathered and brutally started beating up those men, who succumed to their injuries.

The matter was reported to Police following which more than 25 people were detained. Meanwhile probe in the matter is underway. Speaking on recent mob lynching case, the Supreme Court said that it was the duty of the state government to monitor such incidents and prevent them to happen.

In order to prevent spreading rumours, social messaging application WhatsApp also added a new feature putting a label forwarded on messages so that the user should know which is a forwarded message and which is not as many mob lynching episodes had taken place after people believed on rumours being circulated on messaging apps.

