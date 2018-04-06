Karnataka man who threw garland on Congress President Rahul Gandhi may go behind the bars for his amazing throw, which violates the SPG security norms. The sources have reported that police has filed a case and a probe will be conducted. The incident happened on the April 4 during the road show of Congress president. The video of the incident is going viral on the internet.

The man who threw garland on Congress President Rahul Gandhi may face trouble for his amazing throw. On Friday, sources have reported that the elite Special Protection Group (SPG), which guards Rahul Gandhi is going to investigate the matter as it violates security norms. The video has gone viral on the internet which shows how a man throws garland on Rahul Gandhi which lands perfectly around his neck. The incident happened on Wednesday during a rally in Tumkur district of the state. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Central Range B Dayananda said that he had asked Superintendent of Police (SP), Tumkur to search for the person and investigate the matter, reported News18.

“This incident has come to my notice. I have already asked Tumkur SP to find out more about that unidentified person. If there is a breach of security, strict action will be taken against the concerned people,” Dayananda said. The police is trying to identify the man who threw garland on Congress president during his road show. The video which is doing round the internet clearly shows that a man throws garland from a distance which lands in the neck of Rahul Gandhi.

The incident took place on April 4 during the second day of his visit to Karnataka. During the day, he held public meetings at Holalkere and Magadi, visited the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur and held meetings with workers of unorganised sectors and traders. Rahul visited the Siddaganga Mutt here where he was accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior Congress leaders. Rahul also met the pontiff of the mutt Shivakumara Swami to seek his blessings ahead of the upcoming elections in the state.

