A month after demanding lavish Toyota Fortuner. Karnataka Minority Affairs Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan now wants the bigger bungalow of the former minority affairs minister. He has already been allocated a bungalow but the minister has demanded the same bungalow of the former minority minister be given to him.

Karnataka Minority Affairs Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s love to flaunt at the expense of public money has again made headlines with his new demand for a bigger bungalow after rejecting the Toyota Innova allocated to him as he was “used to it”.

Last month, the minister demanded a Toyota Fortuner stating that he was used to travelling in big cars since childhood. The Food minister was allocated Toyota Innova by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) which he called a small car, demanding Fortuner that former CM Siddaramaiah used.

