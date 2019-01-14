Karnataka Water Resource Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that 3 Congress MLAs were camping in a hotel in Mumbai in the company of some BJP leaders, suggesting horse-trading by the saffron party to topple the Congress-JDS government in the state. However, he categorically stated that the BJP would not be able to succeed in its attempts. Shivakumar also hit out at BJP leaders for their recent comment of Kranti after Makar Sankranti.

While DK Shivakumar hinted towards BJP's Operation Lotus being underway in the state, he seemed confident about retaining their MLAs

Karnataka Water Resource Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that 3 Congress MLAs were camping in a hotel in Mumbai in the company of some BJP leaders, suggesting horse-trading by the saffron party to topple the Congress-JDS government in the state. The development is reminiscent of the unseemly episode in Karnataka following the state Assembly elections’ denouement with BJP initially forming the government in the state and BS Yeddyurappa taking oath as chief minister.

DK Shivakumar has said that Congress is aware what transpired in Mumbai between its MLAs and BJP leaders and how much they have been offered while stating that CM Kumaraswamy has adopted a policy of wait and watch. The Congress Minister often referred to as trouble-shooter also took a veiled jibe at the CM on the same saying, if he was at his place he would have exposed the BJP within 24 hours.

“Our chief minister is a bit lenient towards the BJP. By ”lenient”, I mean he is not exposing the facts he knows. All the MLAs have conveyed to the chief minister about the ongoing conspiracies,” Shivakumar was quoted by PTI as saying.

However, he categorically stated that the BJP would not be able to succeed in its attempts. Shivakumar also hit out at BJP leaders for their recent comment of Kranti after Makar Sankranti. “You have been saying that a ‘kranti‘ (revolution) may happen after Makar Sankranti. Let us see. It is not so easy because there is already anti-defection law in place, but we are aware of what you are hinting at,” Shivakumar told PTI.

While the minister hinted towards BJP’s Operation Lotus being underway in the state, he seemed confident about retaining their MLAs given the Congress after the Assembly Polls thwarted similar attempts by the BJP.

The Karnataka Assembly elections resulted in a hung assembly with Congress securing 78 seats, BJP winning 104 and JDS grabbing 37 seats in the state. The Congress and JDS formed a post-poll alliance crossing the majority mark required, but governor Vajubhai Vala invited BS Yeddyurappa, BJP’s CM candidate to form the government. He was initially given 15 days to prove majority but the Supreme Court after a midnight hearing in the case advanced the floor test by almost 2 weeks.

