Karnataka’s minister for agriculture, Mr. BC Patil recently took his covid vaccine shot at his residence which triggered controversy on Tuesday. the images and videos of health officials administering the covid-19 vaccine shot to the minister have been doing rounds on the internet and flooded the social media with outrage upon the ‘misuse of power’ by the minister. the minister’s wife was also vaccinated at home.

In a statement to the media, the minister has responded by saying that there were many people in the house and he had to wait for around half an hour at the hospital asserting that as the prime reason for him taking the vaccine shot at home. He further added that there were certain privileges and his decision to take the vaccine at home can not be considered ‘wrong’. Patil also said that he himself called up the health officials to his residence in order to get vaccinated.

The incident comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders were seen taking the covid-19 vaccine shot at hospitals. Prominent citizens like Aziz Premji, Narayana Murthy, Kris Gopalkrishnan, Sudha Murthy, and senior ministers across Bengaluru took their covid vaccine shot at hospitals.

The incident has given an opportunity to the opposition parties to criticize and politically attack the minister and the BS Yediyurappa led government in the state. Former Chief Minister and leader of the Janata Dal (Secular), HD Kumaraswamy called out the hypocrisy of the minister and said in this government, anyone can do anything they please. he added that instead of serving the people of the state, B.C Patil was getting the people to serve him.

Stating this act as a violation of Covid Vaccination Protocol, K Sudhar, minister of health and Medical Education has said there is no provision of taking the covid-19 vaccination at home and strict action shall be taken against the health officials who went and administered the vaccine to the minister. meanwhile, Union Health secretary Rajeev Bhushan underlined that the ministry has asked for a report from the Karnataka government as the action is a violation of the protocol and is strictly not allowed.

