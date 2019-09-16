Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa has stirred a controversy comparing the Congress MLAs with a transgender community. He also said Muslims who don't vote for BJP support Pakistan.

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa’s comment has stirred a controversy when the senior BJP leader compared the Congress leaders to the members of a transgender community.

While addressing a public meeting KS Eshwarappa said before BJP came to power in Karnataka, several Congress MLAs showed interest to join the party. He added, the Congress lawmakers didn’t join BJP because of the fear of losing 50,000 Muslim voters of the state. He said this is a type of Hijada (eunuch) behaviour.

The BJP minister said he never tried to please the community or wished them as his supporters and still, he wins their votes. KS Eshwarappa said only patriot Muslims will vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and those who are against patriotism, traitors and siding with Pakistan, will hesitate to vote in favour of BJP.

This is not the first time the BJP leader sparked a controversy. Earlier, he had said the BJP will not give tickets to the minorities if they don’t trust the party.

The Karnataka minister said the BJP government will soon ban cow slaughter in the state. He said Cow slaughter has to be banned completely. The BJP government has done in the past but the Congress government removed it after coming to power. He added there is no doubt that the government will stop the slaughter of cows in Karnataka.

Despite strong protest by the opponents the then BJP government led by BS Yediyurappa passed the controversial Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill in 2010. The bill had been proposed to replace the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964.

However, after coming to the power, the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah scrapped the bill in 2013. Recently, BJP leader Gau Samrakshana Prakoshta and Vijayapura lawmaker Basangouda Patil Yatnal had written a letter to the state government to re-enact the cow slaughter prevention bill in the state.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App