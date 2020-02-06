Karnataka: As many as ten former JD(S)-Congress MLAs, who toppled the HD Kumaraswamy-led government last July, have been inducted into the cabinet-led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. This comes two months after bye-elections for the 15 assembly segments in Karnataka.

Karnataka: Two months after bye-elections for the 15 Karnataka Assembly seats, a total of 10 BJP MLAs on Thursday took oath as ministers. Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath to the former JD(S) and Congress legislators at Raj Bhavan. Several top BJP leaders and the families of new ministers were present during the oath-taking ceremony.

The MLAs, who took oath as the ministers are: Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, ST Somasekhar, Byrathi Basavaraj, Shivaram Hebbar, K Sudhakar, K Gopalaiah, Shrimanth Patil, BC Patil, and KC Narayan Gowda. This came after several days of discussions over the new ministerial berths within the party-fold.

With the induction of these 10 leaders, the number of cabinet ministers has risen to 28. Yediruppa-led cabinet has a total strength of 34 members. As many as six positions are still vacant. It is still unclear who others will make it to the cabinet.

Karnataka CM has maintained that former Congress leader Mahesh Kumathalli, who defected to the saffron party, will be given, what he described as a big responsibility in the government. Another senior MLA Umesh Katti, according to the CM, will be inducted in the cabinet later.

The Opposition Congress was quick to take a dig at former leaders who were not inducted in the cabinet. Priyank Kharge, the Chitapur MLA, congratulated all the new ministers. He also congratulated to, what he said as the BJP MLAs of Kalyana Karnataka for failing to convince their high command to get inducted in the cabinet.

According to Chief Minister Yediyurappa, the central party leadership said that only ten lawmakers should take the oath and the fate of rest former JD(S) and Congress rebels will be decided later. He also said that he would be meeting the top party brass in the national capital regarding the fate of others. Earlier in July last year, these 10 MLAs were instrumental in toppling the HD Kumaraswamy-led JD(S)-Congress government.

