Karnataka Municipal Election Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for 105 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Karnataka is underway with the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) hoping to extend their alliance. As Congress maintains lead, some leaders of the grand old party and CM HD Kumaraswamy's JD(S) are of the opinion that even if they manage to win 50% of the seats together, it would be enough since urban areas are considered to be BJP's stronghold.

The counting of votes for 105 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Karnataka is underway with the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) hoping to extend their alliance. As Congress maintains lead, some leaders of the grand old party and CM HD Kumaraswamy’s JD(S) are of the opinion that even if they manage to win 50% of the seats together, it would be enough since urban areas are considered to be BJP’s stronghold.

Considering the current trends in counting, political experts believe that the results could be hung at many places. JD(S) could play a crucial role in such a scenario. The close fight between the three major parties in Karnataka has forced the chief minister to stay glued to the television set and cancel all engagements till lunch. Interestingly, many Independents are moving towards victory across the state. The final results are expected later in the day or early Tuesday, a poll official said.

Polling took place across the 2,633 wards of the state, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats and in 135 wards of the three city corporations. A record average of 67.5 per cent voter turnout was registered across the state for the civic polls while Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for polling in all the wards. A total of 36 lakh voters were registered in the ULB wards and 13.33 lakh in the three towns of Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru.

In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 1,397 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in the fray for the ULBs, while 814 contested from the city corporations, including 135 from Congress, 130 from BJP and 129 from JD-S.

In the event of a party not getting majority on its own in the election, the Congress and JD-S have decided to forge a post-poll alliance to keep BJP out of power, similar to the May 12 state assembly elections which threw up a hung verdict.

Live Blog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App