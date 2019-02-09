In a press conference held at the Congress headquarters this morning, Surjewala slammed BJP for offering ministerial berths to its MLAs. He further added that 12 MLAs of the Congress party were lured with ministerial seats in exchange of support to the BJP in Karnataka.

In the wake of Karnataka poaching row, the Congress has launched another scathing attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying its MLAs were bribed to offer their support to the BJP. In a shocking revelation at the press conference this morning in New Delhi, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala added that the Karnataka speaker was offered 50 crores for aiding support to the BJP.

In a press conference held at the Congress headquarters, Surjewala slammed BJP for offering ministerial berths to its MLAs. He further added that 12 MLAs of the Congress party were lured with ministerial seats in exchange of support to the BJP in Karnataka. On MLA poaching, Surjewala said that 18 Congress MLAs were offered 10 crores by BJP, and denounced dirty politics played by BJP to destabilise Congress-JDS alliance in the state. Earlier the press conference was announced

