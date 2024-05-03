Karnataka Police Register FIR Against JD(S) MLA HD Revanna in Connection with Sex Video Scandal

The Karnataka Police have registered an FIR against HD Revanna after the son of one of the victims accused him of involvement in the abduction of his mother, a key figure in the ongoing sex video scandal involving JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

In the recent development, the FIR names HD Revanna as the prime accused, with his relative Satish Babu being named as the second accused in the scandal. The legal action is followed after the victim’s son approached the police, alleging that his mother was kidnapped and subjected to sexual harassment by HD Revanna’s son. The prime accused, Prajwal Revanna is also a candidate for the NDA in Hassan.

According to reports, The elderly victim, was allegedly exploited sexually by Prajwal Revanna, leading to a public outrage when the videos surfaced. In response to the complaint, the KR Nagar Police in Mysuru District immediately took action and filed an FIR against HD Revanna and Satish Babu under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. These charges also included charges related to kidnapping.

It has been reported that while HD Revanna has applied for anticipatory bail in connection with the case, Prajwal Revanna still remains missing and is even reported to have left the country.

The complainant recounted the events that led up to his mother’s disappearance. the son of the victim also claimed that Satish Babu took his mother away on a bike forcefully under the pretext of HD Revanna wanting to see her. He further detailed that she not returned home since then which prompted concerns about her safety.

The complainant also affirmed that his mother was taken away under threats by Satish Babu who warned the family of dire consequences if they resisted. The victim’s son emphasized that his mother’s disappearance coincided with the sex video that surfaced publicly and implicated Prajwal Revanna in her sexual assault.

Satish Babu also reportedly threatened the family against involving the police, suggesting that they would face legal repercussions. Despite repeated pleas from the victim’s son, Satish Babu allegedly remained adamant, claiming that HD Revanna had instructed him to bring the victim to him.

Desperate for answers and assistance, the victim’s son reached out to Satish Babu, demanding his mother’s return. However, he was met with evasive responses and intimidation tactics, further exacerbating the family’s anguish and distress.

As the investigation unfolds, the case has taken several twists and turns, leaving the victim’s family grappling with uncertainty and fear for her safety. The emergence of the sex videos has added another layer of complexity to the situation, drawing widespread attention and condemnation from various quarters.

With the FIR now filed against HD Revanna and Satish Babu, the legal proceedings are expected to shed light on the truth behind the abduction and sexual harassment allegations, offering hope for justice to the victims and their families.

