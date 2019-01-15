BS Yeddyurappa, BJP's chief ministerial candidate of the 2018 Assembly polls, is in talks with at least 17 Congress MLAs apart from the 3 MLAs that are already camping with the BJP MLAs in Gurgaon. As for the state, there are a total of 225 seats including the speaker with the majority mark at 113. After the high-voltage Assembly elections last year, Congress won 79 seats, JDS secured 37 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 MLAs, but falling short of the magic number.

Karnataka might be moving towards a regime change as intense political drama is unfolding with the BJP moving its 104 MLAs to the capital and then a luxury resort in neighbouring Gurgaon, alleging that Congress was poaching its MLAs. However, if reports are to be believed, BS Yeddyurappa, BJP’s chief ministerial candidate of the 2018 Assembly polls, is in talks with at least 17 Congress MLAs apart from the 3 MLAs that are already camping with the BJP in Gurgaon. This is not the first time when reports of Yeddyurappa is moving to topple the JDS-Congress government of the state, but it seems the leader has been met with more success this time than his previous attempts.

As for the state, there are a total of 225 seats including the speaker with the majority mark at 113. After the high-voltage Assembly elections last year, Congress won 79 seats, JDS secured 37 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 MLAs, but falling short of the magic number. The denouement following the governor’s invitation to the BJP to form government after the state elections meant BS Yeddyurappa resigning within 2 days of taking oath as CM.

The speculations are rife how the MLAs would defect given the anti-defection law under schedule 10 of the Indian Constitution. However, given the many loopholes in the law, parties have circumvented the law in the past many a time. If the Congress MLAs vote against their party, they stand to be disqualified, but if the BJP can get them to not appear on the day of trust vote, it could achieve the majority in the state.

As far as numbers are concerned BJP need 12 MLAs from the JDS or Congress to defect. If they do, the strength of the house is reduced to 213, and BJP becomes the majority party in the legislature.

Reports suggest, the BJP was initially in talks with 20 Congress MLAs and currently to 17 after some turned out to be more loyalist to the Congress.

In the past, such attempts were thwarted due to the intervention of DK Shivakumar, who has come to be known as Congress’ trouble shooter in the state. But this time is different, there are reports of many Congress MLAs being disgruntled due to the strained relations between the Congress and JDS.

