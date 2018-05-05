Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted BJP and stated its manifesto as poorly crafted fantasy built on a week plot. Rahul targeted the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a tweet saying BJP has nothing new to offer. In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi suggested voters of Karnataka to avoid week manifesto inspired by PM Modi. Reviewing the BJP manifesto, Congress president rated it 1 out 5 and suggested electors for not to waste time on it.

The 47-year-old leader also compared BJP’s Karnataka manifesto with Congress’ public declaration and recommended people of Karnataka to avoid it, as it has nothing unique. “New Book Review! The BJP Karnataka Manifesto, inspired by Narendra Modi, is a poorly crafted fantasy built around a weak plot that has nothing unique to offer voters. If you’ve read the Congress Manifesto, don’t waste your time on this one. Rating: 1/5, Recommendation: Avoid, ” reads the tweet of Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier on the same day, BJP released its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections 2018 in Bengaluru. The manifesto was unveiled by the chief minister candidate BS Yeddyurappa, who was accompanied by several senior party leaders. The party said it promises the re-introduction of cow slaughter bill, to waive off loans of up to Rs 1 lakh for farmers. “We are committed to reducing the burden of debt on our Annadaatas. We will announce a crop loan waiver up to Rs1 Lakh, including all loans from Nationalised Banks and Co-operatives,” said Yeddyurappa at the manifesto release. BJP MP and state leader Shobha Karandlaje said that the manifesto was a “vision document” which depicts people’s aspirations and expectations.

