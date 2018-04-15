For the upcoming Karnataka polls Congress on Sunday announced 218 names. As expected, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who has been contesting from the Varuna constituency since 2008, will contest from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru this elections. Karnataka state working committee declared the candidate list today evening. The Karnataka polls will be held between May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15.

Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yatheendra is set to contest from the Varuna constituency. DK Shivakumar, a controversial minister in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet, will contest from Kanakapura. State Congress chief Dr G Parameshwara has been given the Korategere ticket despite losing last time. Other leaders like RV Deshpande and UT Khader will contest from Haliyal and Mangalore seats, respectively.

INC COMMUNIQUE Announcement of candidates for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Karnataka. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/q5M2ss7Z48 — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) April 15, 2018

#Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to contest from Chamundeshwari in upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections (File pic) pic.twitter.com/nuzSooych8 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018

A few days ago, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finalised a list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. The first list of candidates was released after BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) held a meeting in Delhi. The meeting held at the party headquarters included BJP president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa were a few of the senior most leaders present at the meeting.

The opposing BJP is leaving no-stone-unturned in order to take away the throne from Congress and return back to power in Karnataka after a gap of five years. Eyeing at least 150 seats out of the 224 assembly seats, the BJP has reportedly fielded BS Yeddyurappa as its CM candidate. Yeddyurappa will be contesting from Shikaripura seat. The election on 224 seats will be held on May 12 and the results for the same will be announced on May 12. Earlier in 2011, BJP’s Yeddyurappa was forced to resign from the post over graft charges following which he was forced to resign from his own party, Karnataka Janata Party (KJP).Reports suggest that following the charges, BJP’s prospects for polls in 2013 were damaged.

