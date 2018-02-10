Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a 4-day Karnataka visit, on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his style of governance. Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said that he didn't speak about future, or giving employment to youth, or help to farmers in his one-hour long speech in Parliament. He spent one hour talking about Congress party and past. The country wants to listen about future from the PM.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the first day of Karnataka visit launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeting his style of government governance, the kind of promises he makes asking the people not to fall for his talks as he never does what he promises. Rahul Gandhi who kickstarted his 4-day Karnataka visit on Saturday indicated that he is not gonna leave it easy for the Bharatiya Janata Party to make further in-grounds in the state by taking on the Prime Minister on the very first day of his state visit.

Directly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public gathering in Bellary asked the people of the state to not trust those people who make false promises and show you false dreams. “The words of Narendra Modiji do not have any substance. He never does what he promises,” Rahul Gandhi said. Speaking of his own party, Rahul Gandhi said that whatever they promise, they make sure that it is done.” Hitting out at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi further invoked his recent parliament speech where he had criticised the Congress party. Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi did not talk about how he will take the country forward, about farmers’ problems, employment generation or government schemes. All he was interested in criticising and blaming the Congress party. The country wants to know how he will take the nation forward.

As part of his 4-day Karnataka visit, Rahul Gandhi will be attending various public gatherings and attend party meetings to further strengthen the position of his party for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Rahul Gandhi will visit temples, darga and other religious places and also be conducting roadshows.

However, hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, BJP Karnataka state president BS Yeddyurappa had called Congress president an ‘Election Hindu’. Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Election which will be taking place anytime in 2018, BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa took to his Twitter account and in a ‘welcome’ message for Rahul Gandhi said, “I heartily welcome #ElectionHindu Rahul Gandhi to Ballari.” BS Yeddyurappa did not only welcome Rahul Gandhi in a sarcastic way but he also felt that the Congress chief will fulfil BJP’s dream of Congress mukht (free) Karantaka. “The Congress President will fulfil our dream of a #CongressMuktKarnataka,” Yeddyurappa said.”