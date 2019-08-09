Karnataka rains: 20 people died and thousands have been evacuated to safer places. The Indian Army, NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in affected areas. The state is reeling under heavy rains and most parts have witnessed floods so far.

At least 20 people have died in Karnataka due to floods. On Friday, a person has been washed away and a farmer died in Gadag district. A bike rider has also been washed away in Buihala village while he was rescued. CM BS Yediyurappa has visited relief camps for those affected by torrential rainfall and floods in the city of Mudhol.

The Indian Air Force has rescued around 25 civilians in areas like Roggi, Halolli, Udhagatti & Girdal. The teams have also supplied 475 food packets along with drinking water in affected areas.

Officials said around 10,00,00 cusec has been released from Kabini Dam while from Taraka Dam around 1,50,00 cubec of water has been released. Officials have maintained Mysore Nanjangud road has been blocked due to water release from Kabini dam.

Reports said around 6 India Express flights from Mangaluru have been rescheduled due to heavy rainfall.

CM Yediyurappa has said that 10,000 hectares of agriculture land have been marooned in the state. CM has assured all kinds of help to the people. Yediyurappa has conducted an aerial survey of Ghataprabha and Malaprabha river basin on Friday.

#KarnatakaFloods : Indian Air Force teams carry out flood relief operations in Belagavi. A total of 25 civilians have been rescued by winching from Roggi, Halolli, Udhagatti & Girdal. Around 475 food packets along with drinking water dropped in affected areas. pic.twitter.com/APLywWeDwV — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

Earlier, a total of 16875 people and 3010 animals have been shifted to 272 relief camps across the state.NDRF teams have started rescue operations in Kodagu in which 5 people have disappeared when a landslide occurred.

Mangaluru: Six Air India Express flights have been rescheduled due to operational reasons. #KarnatakaRains pic.twitter.com/4MQerTyqUF — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

In Kerala, around 14 people died due to heavy rains in the state. Kochi airport has also suspended its operations due to floods. Reports said the airport infrastructure has damaged with an estimated loss of 220-250 crore.

Karnataka: CM BS Yediyurappa conducts an aerial survey of Ghataprabha and Malaprabha river basin. pic.twitter.com/KQE9eCo362 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

Over 2 lakh people have been evacuated to safer places due to the floods in Maharashtra. CM Devendra Fadnavis said Karnataka government had agreed to discharge water from Almatti dam on the Krishna river, which would ease the flooding in Maharashtra.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC): Mysuru to Madikeri & Mysuru to H D Kote Road closed due to heavy rains and water overflowing. #KarnatakaRains pic.twitter.com/7nNcLkn7VE — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

