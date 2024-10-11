Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Karnataka Rajyotsava To Be Celebrated On November 1, State Government Makes It Mandatory

The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for IT-BT companies, factories, private institutions, and educational institutes to celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava, the state's formation day, on November 1.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar announced on October 11 that all establishments in Bengaluru must hoist the Kannada flag as part of the celebrations. “Schools, colleges, IT-BT institutions, and factories must observe Rajyotsava by raising the flag. Cultural programs should also be organized in both government and private schools to educate the younger generation on the importance of the Kannada language,” he stated.

Shivakumar emphasized the importance of promoting Kannada, especially in a city like Bengaluru, where about 50% of the population comes from other states. “This initiative aims to give non-Kannada speakers an opportunity to learn and appreciate the language,” he added, announcing the decision on Vijayadashami day.

While IT-BT companies and factories may not be required to hold cultural events, they are still expected to participate by hoisting the Kannada flag. Organizations celebrating the occasion are encouraged to submit photos via WhatsApp to a number provided by the BBMP (Bengaluru civic body).

“This year marks the 70th Karnataka Rajyotsava, and it is the responsibility of everyone living in Karnataka to learn and celebrate Kannada,” Shivakumar said, assuring that any disruption or threats by pro-Kannada groups regarding the celebrations would be dealt with by the government.

