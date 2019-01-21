Siddaganga Math seer Shivakumara Swamiji critical: The 111-year-old pontiff of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur district of Karnataka is the head of the Sree Siddaganga Education Society which runs about 125 educational institutions in the state.

111-year-old Shivakumara Swamiji had broke down twice while briefing the media on Wednesday and also during the daily evening mass prayer.

Siddaganga Math seer Shivakumara Swamiji critical: Shivakumara Swamiji, the 111-year-old pontiff of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur district of Karnataka, has been on ventilator support after his health condition deteriorated, reports said on Monday. Speaking on the Lingayat seer’s health condition, Dr Parameshwar said that they noted variations in health parameters of the seer on Sunday night and he will give a further update soon.

On Monday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara arrived at Siddaganga Math in Tumkur where Math where Shivakumara Swamiji is under treatment. The seer had broken down twice while briefing the media on Wednesday and also during the daily evening mass prayer, reports said.

The Lingayat seer is the head of the Sree Siddaganga Education Society which runs about 125 educational institutions in the state.

Karnataka: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara arrives at Siddaganga Math in Tumkuru where Math seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji is under treatment. The seer is currently on ventilator support & is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/xFJpvCLo1V — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2019

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday had demanded that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government At the Centre should confer the Bharat Ratna on Shivakumara Swami.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Tumkur has issued alert to inspectors of five police stations and cops have been asked to be on stand by due to fluctuations in Shivakumara Swamiji’s health.

The Siddaganga Mutt is about 70 km northwest of Bengaluru.

