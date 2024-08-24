Karnataka SIT Files Chargesheet Against Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna In Sexual Assault Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police has filed a comprehensive chargesheet of 2,144 pages against former JD(S) Member of Parliament (MP) Prajwal Revanna in a high-profile sexual assault and rape case.

Revanna is currently under investigation by the SIT following allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation made by a woman who had worked as a domestic help at his residence.

In June of this year, the SIT, which is probing multiple cases of sexual assault and harassment against Prajwal Revanna, registered a fourth case against the former Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Hassan.

Unlike the three previous cases, which were registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for sexual assault, this fourth case includes charges of sexual harassment, stalking, criminal intimidation, and the clandestine recording and sharing of images of the victim.

Prajwal Revanna returned to India from Germany nearly a month after his departure from the country, reportedly on the night of April 26. His return followed the emergence of several obscene videos, allegedly involving him, on social media platforms. Upon his arrival at Bengaluru airport on May 31, he was immediately taken into custody.

Prior to Revanna’s arrest, the SIT had detained two other prime suspects in the case on May 29. The suspects, identified as Naveen Gowda and Chetan, were apprehended when they appeared before the High Court to seek anticipatory bail. The investigation revealed that Chetan Gowda and Naveen Gowda were allegedly involved in distributing pen drives containing videos of Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Polygraph Test For Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh And Others