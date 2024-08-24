Saturday, August 24, 2024

Karnataka SIT Files Chargesheet Against Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna In Sexual Assault Case

Karnataka SIT Files Chargesheet Against Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna In Sexual Assault Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police has filed a comprehensive chargesheet of 2,144 pages against former JD(S) Member of Parliament (MP) Prajwal Revanna in a high-profile sexual assault and rape case.

Revanna is currently under investigation by the SIT following allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation made by a woman who had worked as a domestic help at his residence.

In June of this year, the SIT, which is probing multiple cases of sexual assault and harassment against Prajwal Revanna, registered a fourth case against the former Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Hassan.

Unlike the three previous cases, which were registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for sexual assault, this fourth case includes charges of sexual harassment, stalking, criminal intimidation, and the clandestine recording and sharing of images of the victim.

Prajwal Revanna returned to India from Germany nearly a month after his departure from the country, reportedly on the night of April 26. His return followed the emergence of several obscene videos, allegedly involving him, on social media platforms. Upon his arrival at Bengaluru airport on May 31, he was immediately taken into custody.

Prior to Revanna’s arrest, the SIT had detained two other prime suspects in the case on May 29. The suspects, identified as Naveen Gowda and Chetan, were apprehended when they appeared before the High Court to seek anticipatory bail. The investigation revealed that Chetan Gowda and Naveen Gowda were allegedly involved in distributing pen drives containing videos of Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Polygraph Test For Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh And Others

addBlock

Recent Post

Brazil Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira To Visit India For 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting

Brazil Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira To Visit India For 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Alleges EU Disruption In Russian Oil Deliveries

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Alleges EU Disruption In Russian Oil Deliveries

Polygraph Test For Main Accused Sanjoy Roy In Kolkata Rape And Murder Case Scheduled For Tomorrow

Polygraph Test For Main Accused Sanjoy Roy In Kolkata Rape And Murder Case Scheduled For...

US Defence Firms Invited By Rajnath Singh To Partner In Accelerating Make In India Program

US Defence Firms Invited By Rajnath Singh To Partner In Accelerating Make In India Program

IAF Aircraft Arrives In Jalgaon With Mortal Remains Of 25 Indian Pilgrims Killed In Nepal Accident

IAF Aircraft Arrives In Jalgaon With Mortal Remains Of 25 Indian Pilgrims Killed In Nepal...

Railway Unions Threaten Nationwide Strike Over Pension Scheme Demands

Railway Unions Threaten Nationwide Strike Over Pension Scheme Demands

Indian Telecom Industry Sets Ambitious Targets For 6G Patents And Global Standards Contributions

Indian Telecom Industry Sets Ambitious Targets For 6G Patents And Global Standards Contributions

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox