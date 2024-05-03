Karnataka SIT Files Rape Case Against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in Connection to Sex Tape Controversy

The Karnataka government’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a rape case against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in the the sex tape controversy, on Thursday. This latest development in the case marks the second case filed against the suspended JD(S) leader in connection to the ongoing investigation.

The case has been registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, encompassing charges under Section 376(2) (N) for committing rape repeatedly, 506 for criminal intimidation, 354A(1)(ii) for demanding sexual favors, 354(B) for assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe her, and 354(C) for uploading nude or semi-nude pictures, along with provisions of the IT Act.

According to a report by India Today, Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, has been named as the sole accused in the FIR.

The controversy erupted when sex videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna surfaced on social media, leading to a case being registered against him and his father HD Revanna for charges including sexual harassment, intimidation, stalking, and outraging the dignity of a woman based on a complaint by a woman who worked at their residence. Prajwal has vehemently denied the authenticity of the videos, claiming they were morphed, and has filed a counter-complaint in the matter.

In a significant turn of events, a lookout notice has been issued against Prajwal Revanna by the SIT after both father and son failed to appear before the investigative body. The SIT, formed by the Karnataka government under Chief Minister Siddharamaiah’s leadership to probe the sexual abuse allegations against the Hassan MP, issued the notice following the rejection of Prajwal Revanna’s request for a 7-day extension to appear for questioning.