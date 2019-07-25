Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified 3 of 17 rebel MLAs who unsettled 14-month-old government in Karnataka a couple of days ago following a high-voltage 17-days drama. On Thursday, in a press conference, KR Ramesh Kumar expelled 3 lawmakers including 2 Congress Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathahalli, and one independent MLA R Shankar till the end of the current Assembly’s term in 2023.

In the presser, Speaker said, he has rejected the resignations the way they have come. “It compelled me to arrive at the inference that resignations were not voluntary and genuine,” Speaker said.

Kumar said he don’t have the power to penalise 3 MLAs. People of Karnataka are watching his behavior and If the finance bill not passed by July 31 it is his responsibility to avoid such financial impasse. He added that he needs time to study complaints of disqualification of remaining 14 Congress and JD(S) MLAs. “I will pronounce my decision in the next few days,” he said.

The 15 lawmakers had resigned earlier this month, after which Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka collapsed.

If the Speaker does not accept their resignation, the rebel MLAs will remain members of the house and the strength of the house will continue as 224 plus 1 nominated member and the number to form a government will remain 113.

After today’s disqualifications, the strength has come down to 222, and number to form a government is 112.

On the other side, BS Yeddyurappa-led Karnataka BJP has 105 members under its umbrella but is short of 7 MLAs to form government in the state.

If parties failed to prove majority in the house, then Karnataka may witness the President’s Rule.

