Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar says the decision on resignation letters of other rebel MLAs soon: The Speaker has disqualified 3 MLAs on grounds of the anti-defection law. The Speaker has said he will decide the rest of cases in a couple of days.

Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday disqualified 3 rebel MLAs whose resignations deserted the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in the state. Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has said in the coming days he will decide on the rest of cases. Ramesh confirmed that he has not accepted the resignations.

Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said the whole world knows that the resignations are not genuine nor voluntary. On Thursday, Speaker Karnataka Assembly KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified three MLAs under the anti-defection law. Independent MLA R Shankar and Congress MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli.

The decision of Speaker on the disqualifications and resignations will be crucial in view of the numbers in the house and the formation of the next government in the state. The Speaker has explained that these MLAs were formally supported the Congress and now they are supporting the BJP in their resignation letter. He has said that there is enough evidence to prove him that MLAs violated provisions of 10th schedule of the constitution.

Meanwhile, other 12 MLAs from Congress had also skipped the trust vote despite whip from the Congress. They may also get disqualified after reviewing their resignation letters.

The HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS coalition government collapsed earlier this week after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly. The political crisis loomed Karnataka after 15 rebel MLAs tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and stop supporting the coalition government. However, the BJP-which emerged as the single-largest party in 2018 assembly elections have not claimed so far to form the government in the state.

