Karnataka govt formation: BJP’s Karnataka unit head BS Yediyurappa took oath for the fourth time as the Chief Minister of Karnataka at 6 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019. Before heading to Raj Bhavan, Yediyurappa offered prayers at Kadu Malleshwara temple in Bengaluru and changed the spelling of his title from Yeddyurappa to Yediyurappa. Governor Vajubhai Vala administered him the oath of office and secrecy.

Yediyurappa’s swearing-in took place just a day after Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (on Thursday) disqualified three rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law. The resignations of Independent MLAs R Shankar, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli toppled the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in Karnataka on July 23, 2019. The Speaker said in the coming days he will decide on the rest of cases. Kumar also confirmed that he has not accepted the resignations and the whole world knows that the resignations are not genuine and voluntary. The Speaker explained the rebel MLAs, who are supporting the BJP government now, had supported the previous Congress-JDS coalition government. He has said that there is enough evidence to prove him that MLAs violated provisions of 10th schedule of the Constitution.

Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa takes oath as Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/3FbiQ29usv — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) July 26, 2019

Reports said 12 MLAs from Congress also skipped the trust vote despite whip from the Congress. They may also get disqualified after reviewing their resignation letters.

The HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS coalition government collapsed earlier this week after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly. The political crisis loomed Karnataka after 15 rebel MLAs tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and stop supporting the coalition government. However, the BJP-which emerged as the single-largest party in 2018 assembly elections have not claimed so far to form the government in the state.

Here are the LIVE updates:

