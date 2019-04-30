Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2019 today @karresults.nic.in: Result will be declared today anytime between 10 am to 12 pm. Students are required to regularly track the website and keep their hall tickets ready beforehand to avoid the last minute hassle.

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be releasing the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) today i.e. (Tuesday) April 30, 2019. Students are required to check their results at the official website i.e. kseeb.kar.nic.inand karresults.nic.in as soon as the result is out. The examination took place from March 21 to April 4 with over 8 lakh students appearing for the exam from Karnataka. The highest number of students who registered were from Bengaluru South which had over 65,000 students, followed by Bengaluru North with 49,336 students

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019: When to check

Date: April 30, 2019

Time: Anytime between 10 am to 12 noon

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019: Where to check

Website: kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019: How to check

Visit the official website i.e. karresults.nic.in. Click the SSLC result link Enter your details such as registration number or roll number Submit the details The result will appear on your screen Download the result and save a copy for future reference as well.

The Board will announce the overall performance, pass percentage, topper’ score, gender-wise performance and district wise performance. Before the students are allowed to check their result, there will be a press conference which will announce the names of toppers for this year. SSLC will give the mark sheet, pass certificate will be issued by the board after the result. Last year, the Karnataka SSLC result was declared in May with 71.93 pass percentage. Soon after the class 10th result announcement, admissions to Pre-University (PUC) will also start.

Last year there were relatively fewer students who sat for the class 10th board exam, while this year the number has gone up by 3,578 students who appeared for the exam. Karnataka PUC result was announced on April 15 which is basically the class 12th exam. The overall pass percentage this year was 61.73% while 80 colleges recorded 100% result this time.

This year the students weren’t allowed to wear digital watches. The least number of students had registered from Coorg with 7,240 students, preceded by Sirsi with 9,736 students and Uttara Kannada which had 9,776 students. Reportedly, 4,651 were given relaxation when it comes to choosing a subject.

