Karnataka: Eleven people, including two children, died on Friday after consuming ‘prasad’ at a temple at Sulivadi village in Chamarajnagar district of Karnataka. About 80 others have been hospitalised and of them, 12 people are critical and have been sent to Mysuru for treatment. Informing about the reason for the deaths, District Health Officer Prasad said, identified as Gopiyamma (55), Pappanna (50), Shantha (20), Anitha 14 and Anil (12), the deceased reportedly consumed a suspected poison which might have got mixed with the prasad, resulting in the tragic incident.
According to the locals’ details, the Prasad was in the form of a Veg pulav, it was not only offered to the people but also to the crows. About 80 crows have also been found dead. Elaborating more on the incident police said that after consuming the prasad, people started complaining about stomach pain. As it created a commotion, police and the authorities reached the spot to nearby hospitals to provide medical aid. Police and district authorities rushed to the spot to provide medical aid.
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has expressed his shock over the incident and directed the authorities to take the necessary steps and make all the arrangements for the treatment of the affected people.
Shedding more light on the consumption of Prasad, the affected people said that they got the smell of kerosene oil in the prasad, but ignored it.
Samples have been collected and sent it to a laboratory for investigation. The foundation laying ceremony of Maramma temple was organized on Thursday morning.
