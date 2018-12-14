Ten people, including two children, breathed their last on Friday after consuming ‘prasad’ at a temple event in Chamarajnagar district of Karnataka. About 80 others have been hospitalised at a nearby hospital. Of them, 12 people are reported to be critical. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has asked the authorities to take the necessary steps for the affected people.

Karnataka: Eleven people, including two children, died on Friday after consuming ‘prasad’ at a temple at Sulivadi village in Chamarajnagar district of Karnataka. About 80 others have been hospitalised and of them, 12 people are critical and have been sent to Mysuru for treatment. Informing about the reason for the deaths, District Health Officer Prasad said, identified as Gopiyamma (55), Pappanna (50), Shantha (20), Anitha 14 and Anil (12), the deceased reportedly consumed a suspected poison which might have got mixed with the prasad, resulting in the tragic incident.

According to the locals’ details, the Prasad was in the form of a Veg pulav, it was not only offered to the people but also to the crows. About 80 crows have also been found dead. Elaborating more on the incident police said that after consuming the prasad, people started complaining about stomach pain. As it created a commotion, police and the authorities reached the spot to nearby hospitals to provide medical aid. Police and district authorities rushed to the spot to provide medical aid.

#Visuals from Karnataka: 5 people dead and 72 hospitalised, including 12 in critical condition, after consuming prasad in Chamarajanagar. pic.twitter.com/6BFk1FZKSg — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2018

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on 5 dead & 72 hospitalised after consuming prasad in Chamarajanagar: There is an unfortunate food poisoning incident in Kamgere village. Principal Secretary & commissioner has instructed DHOs Mandya&Mysore to provide help to Chamrajnagar health admn pic.twitter.com/AtVtDxuBQ2 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2018

Karnataka CM: Concerned program officer is monitoring calls at 108 call centre & coordinating services of ambulances. Commissioner has instructed ADC Mysore to provide services of private ALP ambulances.2 senior officers are on way from state HQ to coordinate&supervise activities https://t.co/RtHJomtT29 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2018

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has expressed his shock over the incident and directed the authorities to take the necessary steps and make all the arrangements for the treatment of the affected people.

Shedding more light on the consumption of Prasad, the affected people said that they got the smell of kerosene oil in the prasad, but ignored it.

Samples have been collected and sent it to a laboratory for investigation. The foundation laying ceremony of Maramma temple was organized on Thursday morning.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More