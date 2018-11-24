Mandya bus accident: The death toll is likely to rise as more than 35 passengers were travelling in the ill-fated bus. According to reports, three persons including a schoolboy have been rescued so far while a search and rescue operations is underway. Emergency service personnel from Mandya and Mysuru have been rushed to the spot. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also cancelled all his programmes for the day and rushes to accident spot to assess the situation.

Mandya bus accident: At least 25 people died after the private bus, they were travelling in, fell into Vishweshwaraiah Canal near Pandavpur in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Saturday. Five of the victims are said to be school children. The death toll is likely to rise as more than 35 passengers were travelling in the ill-fated bus. According to reports, three persons including a schoolboy have been rescued so far while a search and rescue operations is underway. Emergency service personnel from Mandya and Mysuru have been rushed to the spot. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also cancelled all his programmes for the day and rushes to accident spot to assess the situation.

In another incident, at least twelve people were killed and several others injured after a private bus carrying 30 passengers from Talcher’s Balanda to Bhubaneswar fell from Mahanadi bridge near Jagatpur in Cuttack district on November 21. The driver of the bus lost control after colliding with a buffalo and plunged off the bridge into Mahanadi river bed, an eyewitness said. The injured were rushed to the Srirama Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital. Several of them are said to be critical.

