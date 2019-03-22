In February this year, a notice was issued to Ola by the transport department, asking it to submit its reply on the probe. But the transport department didn't find satisfactory the response of app-based cab aggregator.

The HD Kumaraswamy-led Karnataka government on Friday suspended app-based cab aggregator Ola across the state for 6 months. In a notification, the Karnataka transport department said the license of Ola has been suspended for operating bike taxis without permission and not replying to its notices. The order of suspension was issued in Kannada language on March 18. This means Ola cannot operate its taxis and autos in the southern state for half a year. Earlier this year, the transport department had seized several bikes which were operating as bike taxis for Ola.

According to Section 11 (1) the Karnataka On Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules 2016, the transport can decide to cancel the license of the cab aggregator as there is a violation of rules. The transport department had submitted a probe report to the Transport Commissioner.

In February this year, a notice was also issued to Ola by the transport department, asking it to submit its reply on the probe. But the transport department didn’t find satisfactory the response of app-based cab aggregator. The notice added that the Ola has to submit its license within three days of receiving a copy of this order.

In its first reaction, Ola has termed the transport department’s order unfortunate. Ola is a law-abiding company that has always worked with the government to improve livelihoods, improve mobility, and enable a new technology industry, it said in an official statement.

Rapido, a bike taxi aggregator taxi service, has also been asked to stop its services immediately. However, it was unclear whether Ola would approach the court against the order.

