On August 20, Karnataka will witness its first cabinet expansion after BJP has formed its government in the state. On July 26, BS Yediyurappa had sworn as the Chief Minister as the one-man government.

Karnataka government is all set to make its first Cabinet expansion. The BS Yediyurappa-led government has finalized the names for Cabinet. CM BS Yediyurappa had met the BJP President Amit Shah in the national capital and the Shah has given his nod to the CM Yediyurappa for the expansion of the BJP the government in Karnataka.

The decision was announced by the CM’s office and legislative party meeting held in the Vidhan Soudha. It was decided that the oath ceremony will be held on Tuesday. The latest move comes after three weeks when party leader BS Yediyurappa was sworn as the chief minister of the state.

Reports said around 13 ministers would take oath on August 20 and the rest of the posts will be filled later. The major challenge before the state unit of BJP was the caste equation as most of the MLAs belonged to Lingayat of which the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also belongs. The major support base to BJP is followed by Vokkaligas.

Reports said the party is also giving space to MLAs belonging to several communities including Dalits, Scheduled Tribes, Brahmins and MLAs from other Backward Communities.

The Opposition parties like Congress and JD(S) had been continuously criticizing the government for delaying in Cabinet expansion. The Congress tweeted: Is this what the BJP means by ‘minimum government’? A cabinet without cabinet ministers? Will @BSYBJP wake up and stop our state from being mocked across the country? Karnataka needs a government. If @BSYBJP can’t form one, he should step down.

On July 26 Yediyurappa was sworn as the Chief Minister of the state as the one-man government. He took the oath alone after days of confusion and the coalition led by Congress-JD(S) crumbled due to the resignation of rebel MLAs. The BJP government also won the confidence motion on July 29.

