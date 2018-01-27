In the wake of recent protests which took place against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's periodic drama Padmaavat, the agitating group against the film Karni Sena's Gurugram chief Thakur Kushalpal has now been detained by the police. Karni Sena's Gurugram chief's arrest has come two days after Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat finally hit theatres on January 25.

Karni Sena's Gurugram chief Thakur Kushalpal has now been detained by police in connection of incidents of violence in relation to Padmaavat protests | Image for pictorial representation

Two days after the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali periodic drama Padmaavat’s release, the agitating group against film’s release Karni Sena’s Gurugram chief Thakur Kushalpal has now been detained by police in connection of incidents of violence in the city. Kushalpal’s arrest has come just days after the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and Karni Sena supporter was sent to judicial custody till January 29 for threatening and announcing a bounty on Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s head. A number of violent incidents had surfaced on January 25, when controversial film Padmaavat hit theatres nation-wide. The protesting groups, who were against the release of the film had ransacked public property properties in various part of the nation and caused inconvenience to the people. Meanwhile, regarding the attack on a school bus by fringe groups in the wake of Padmaavat protests, an SIT has been formed under the supervision of DCP South Ashok Bakshi to probe the case.

Earlier, Karni Sena supporter Suraj Pal Amu, who had threatened to chop off Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone head over his protest against her film Padmaavat, was sent to judicial custody till January 29 by a Gurugram court. A repeat offender, Karni Sena supporter Suraj Pal Amu had been into news headlines over his violent threats ever since the protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic drama had started. In another row, Surajpal Amu had drawn himself into controversy on Thursday (January 26) after the Karni Sena supported had called NewsX anchor ‘baby’ and threatened her during a LIVE show. Karni Sena supporter Surajpal Amu was severely criticised by various social activists and women activists.

#Gurugram Karni Sena Chief Thakur Kushalpal detained by police in connection of incidents of violence in the city #Padmaavat — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2018

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmaavat after getting delayed by a month had finally hit the theatres on January 25 but film’s release did not stop the protesters to stage their agitation against its release even after Supreme Court’s green signal.