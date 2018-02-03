Karni Sena decided to call off their protest against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat after a few members of the Rajput group went to see the movie on Friday in Mumbai and found that the move actually glorifies Rajputs. Earlier, Karni Sena had sought a ban over the movie stating that it distorts the historical facts. Last month, Supreme Court also lifted the ban on the movie imposed by several states and directed them to ensure its release. The film was released in theatres across India on January 25 amidst tight security and protest from various groups, including Karni Sena.

Following month-long violent protests, several deaths, and burnt vehicles across the nation, Rajput Karni Sena has finally withdrawn their protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’. After claiming that the Bhansali’s Padmaavat was degrading the Rajput community, the Karni Sena called off their protest stating that the movie glorifies the valour of the Rajputs. Following a strong protest by the Karni Sena, Padmaavat previously titled as ‘Padmavati’ had also failed to meet its previous release date and made to the theatres after a number of cuts and an extra ‘A’ in the title.

