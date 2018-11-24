A day after inviting Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Siddhu to the Kartarpur Corridor foundation ceremony, Pakistan on Saturday invited External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to the ceremony. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will reportedly inaugurate the foundation ceremony of the corridor on the Pakistan side on November 28.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will reportedly inaugurate the foundation ceremony of the corridor on the Pakistan side on November 28

A day after inviting Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Siddhu to the Kartarpur Corridor foundation ceremony, Pakistan on Saturday invited External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to the ceremony. While Sidhu has expected the invitation, saying he’ll surely go, there has been no confirmation from Sushma Swaraj and Amarinder Singh.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will reportedly inaugurate the foundation ceremony of the corridor on the Pakistan side on November 28. The development has come after Indian cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal to develop a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan.

Extending the invitation to Sushma Swaraj and Amarinder Singh, Pakistan External Affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tweeted, “On behalf of Pakistan I have extended an invitation to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Capt Amarinder Singh & Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at Kartarpura on Nov 28, 2018.”

Meanwhile, the Indian side of the corridor will also witness a similar ceremony on November 26, and President Ram Nath Kovind will lay the foundation stone. Amarinder Singh has invited Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the speaker of the Assembly in Pakistan’s Punjab province, to attend the ceremony.

The Kartarpur Sahib corridor was first proposed in 1999 when the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee took a bus ride to Lahore. The length of the corridor is about 4 km, 2 km on either side of the international border.

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu had set off a major controversy after he hugged Pakistan Army Chief reportedly upon hearing that they were going to construct the Karturpur Corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, in 2019.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More