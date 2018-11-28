On the day Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor in Narowal district, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj categorically stated that opening of the corridor doesn't mean the resumption of bilateral dialogue between the 2 countries while reiterating the Indian government's stand of terror and talks won't go together.

Sushma Swaraj said that India had been pressing for the corridor for many years

On the day Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor in Narowal district, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj categorically stated that opening of the corridor doesn’t mean the resumption of bilateral dialogue between the 2 countries while reiterating the Indian government’s stand of terror and talks won’t go together. Earlier she had declined Pakistan’s invitation to the opening ceremony saying she was unable to travel. Later, ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri were named to represent the country at Pakistan’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Sushma Swaraj said that India had been pressing for the corridor for many years and it was only now that the Pakistani government under Imran Khan responded positively.

As for the groundbreaking ceremony, Navjot Singh Sidhu arrived in Lahore on Tuesday. After arrival, Sidhu interacted with the media and said that the opening of Kartarpur Corridor will be historic and will open new possibilities of peace and prosperity for both India and Pakistan.

Pakistan Foreign ministry spokesperson Muhammad Faisal had also raised similar expression saying the opening of Kartarpur border was the historic step for the welfare of minorities. As per reports, the Pak govt has made elaborate arrangements for over 5,000 people at the function. Security was also beefed up due to the presence of Pak PM, Army Chief and Indian leaders. According to reports, Sikhs from across Pakistan were about to converge to witness the function.

Amid the historic moment, Pakistan’s ISI along with Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan organisation, were also becoming active to mar the Sikh celebrations. According to reports, posters and hoardings to support calls for Referendum 2020 for a sovereign Sikh state were put by at Kartarpur Sahib. SFJ’s chief also made remarks advising Pak PM to not invite Indian leaders for the ceremony.

#WATCH For many years the Indian Government had been asking for this (#Kartarpur) corridor, only now Pakistan responded positively. It doesn’t mean the bilateral dialogue will start because of this, terror & talks can’t go together. : EAM Sushma Swaraj pic.twitter.com/iSPFRbyQI1 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More