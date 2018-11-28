With Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan set to lay the foundation stone of Kartarpur corridor on Wednesday, the Pakistan government has made elaborate arrangements for the groundbreaking ceremony at Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal district. For the ceremony, a huge stage, 20 feet in width and 60 feet in length, has been constructed for the ground-breaking ceremony. The construction work of the corridor is expected to begin shortly after the ground-breaking ceremony.

he foundation stone of the Indian side of the corridor was laid by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday

According to reports, the Pak govt has made arrangements for over 5,000 people at Kartarpur Sahib. Extra layers of security have also been deployed for the function due to the presence of Pak PM Imran Khan and leaders from India. It’s being said that Sikhs from various parts of Pakistan, including Hasan Abadal and Peshawar, were converging to witness the historic ceremony.

Apart from Pak PM Imran Khan, Pakistan Minister of Information Fawad Choudhary and Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa are also expected to attend the ceremony. From the Indian side, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was invited for the ceremony, however, she refused the invitation. In her place, Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and HS Puri will mark their presence at the function, along with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu had reached Lahore on Tuesday and during a press interaction, said that it was a unique opportunity that will open new possibilities of peace and prosperity for both India and Pakistan, adding that the corridor will erase the enmity and will bring peace.

However, some Pro-Khalistan posters being plastered at the walls in Kartarpur Sahib have also emerged in the media. If these reports are to be believed then, then the historic ceremony will be marred by the ugly politics of ISI-Khalistani supporters combined.

