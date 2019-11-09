Kartarpur corridor is set to inaugurate on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first batch of Sikh pilgrims today.

After a long wait, finally, the Kartarpur corridor is set to be open on Saturday on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first batch of 500 Indian pilgrims from Punjab. The first batch of Indian pilgrims will cross the border on Saturday to visit the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib located in Pakistan’s Punjab region.

According to a release by the PMO, the Prime Minister will pay respect at Ber Sahib Gurudwara at Sultanpur Lodhi. PM Modi will also take part in a public programme at Dera Baba Nanak.

After a lot of discussion between the diplomats of two countries, India and Pakistan both had agreed to sign an agreement over opening the Kartarpur corridor. Of the 500 Indian pilgrims who will cross the border in the first batch, eminent personalities the likes of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Jathedar of Akal Takht Harpreet Singh, former Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal and Navjot Singh Sidhu are included.

SGPC members and all the 117 MLAs and MPs of Punjab will be the part of the jatha.

The state-of-the-art terminal building has been constructed on 18 acres of land to welcome as many as 5,000 Indian pilgrims every day. The building’s design has been inspired by Khanda, which is a symbol of faith among the Sikh community. The fully air-conditioned building is ready to receive 5,000 pilgrims a day with having 50 immigration counters in it.

Guru Nanak, who was the founder of the Sikhism and was the first of the ten Sikh gurus, spent the last 18 years of his life in Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. Indian citizens all faith can visit the corridor from Saturday without any visa. Each visitor will have to pay USD 20 as a fee.

