Karatarpur Corridor: India and Pakistan are scheduled to meet today to decide the inauguration date of the Kartarpur corridor. Earlier, Pakistan had asserted that regional tensions won't affect talks over Kartarpur corridor.

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan especially at a time when the latter is irrevocably attempting to provoke New Delhi in the wake of the suspension of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under article 370, both countries will be meeting over the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor.

Talks were on if Pakistan would also shun discussions over Kartarpur corridor after it cut-off bilateral and diplomatic ties with India, but Islamabad asserted that the escalating tensions won’t hamper Kartapur talks.

The two countries are scheduled to meet for a technical meeting on opening the Kartarpur corridor and a month-long visa process that will begin from September 1. The visas will be issued to Indian pilgrims to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib in November.

Pakistan Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan in a series of tweets earlier this week had confirmed that the corridor will be functional in November in accordance with the scheduled date and time.

Though excluding Kartarpur, Pakistan has been vocally provoking India following the abrogation of Article 370. A few days back Pakistan minister warned of a full-blown war with India in October.

Another Pakistan minister over Jammu and Kashmir special status suspension had said that PM Modi started it and Islamabad will execute it. Other than that, Pakistan has asserted that it was mulling to shut its airspace for India. Yesterday, after intel suggested possible intrusion by Pakistani commandos in the Gulf of Kutch region, all Gujarat ports were put on high alert.

Though later, it was asserted that Pakistani marine commandos have already intruded into the Indian territory via Haram Nala Creek. This came after the Border Security Force, a week ago, had found two boats suspecting infiltration and after yesterday’s inputs by Adani Ports and Logistics, all stakeholders were conveyed to remain extra cautious and keep an eye on any untoward movement.

Pakistan has been trying hard to internationalize the Kashmir issue by dragging it to the international community but to no avail. India’s External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar yesterday condemned Pakistan’s war-mongering tactics and called it irresponsible. In its very reaction to Pakistan’s instigation tactics, India has now warned it to behave like a normal neighbour. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Pakistan should stop sulking over Jammu and Kashmir and asked is it ever belong to them.

