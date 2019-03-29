India seeks clarification from Pakistan over inclusion of pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Chawla as committee member: India on Friday shared concerns and sought clarifications from Pakistan on the reports that controversial elements have been appointed by Pakistan to a committee to be associated with the Kartarpur Corridor, a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

India has raised concerns over the inclusion of pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Chawla as a committee member, who was also associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Earlier, Chawla was also been clicked with the Mumbai attack mastermind terrorist Hafiz Saeed, which grabbed several headlines. India has also raised objections over the name Bishen Singh.

Ministry of External Affairs: India has shared concerns & sought clarifications on reports that controversial elements have been appointed by Pakistan to a committee to be associated with the Kartarpur Corridor. — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2019

On March 27, 2019, Pakistan federal cabinet constituted a ten-member Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) to facilitate Sikh pilgrims after the opening of Kartarpur Corridor. It was the Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, who announced the names of members of the committee.

In the statement, the MEA asserted that India was hoping that Pakistan would address security concerns. India claimed that once the security aspect was cleared and India would receive a satisfactory response, the country would be open and keen to take the discussion on Kartar Corridor forward and conclude in a meaningful way.

The statement also listed some key proposals including that the corrdior will be available for more than 5000 pilgrims daily and 15,000 on special days. India has also demanded that the corridor be available for all religions, and on all 7 days. However, the demand over Corridor be available for OCI card holders continues to be a bone of contention between the two countries.

