Pakistan's at it again. A day after the long-standing demand of the Sikhs to open the Kartarpur Corridor for pilgrims to visit the much revered Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan's ISI officials posing as Sikh deny entry to Indian diplomats from the High Commission in Islamabad who had visited the Nankana Sahib in Lahore's Farooqabad to pay homage and meet the Indian pilgrims who had visited the shrine.

In another appalling case of cross-border hostility, Pakistan has once again barred Indian High Commission officials from confabulating with the Indian pilgrims who were on a pilgrimage to the Gurudwara Sach Sauda in Lahore’s Farooqabad. This happened a day after India decided to build and develop the much politicised Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district, Punjab along the India-Pakistan international border acknowledging the long-standing demand of the Sikh community.

As members of the Sikh community observe the 550th anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev today all over the world, pilgrims had travelled to the Nankana Sahib and Gurudwara Sacha Sauda to pay homage to their religious leader. Officials from the Inter-Services Intelligence better known as ISI of Pakistan disguised as Sikhs barred the entry of Indian Diplomats from the high commission in Islamabad, led by Ranjit Singh and Sunil Kumar.

the officials were not allowed to enter the Gurdwara as a group of ISIs-sponsored Sikhs walked out the Gurudwara premises later. The entourage of Indian diplomats was even allegedly insulted outside the Sikh pilgrimage.

In a video that went viral, the Indian diplomat, who is a Sikh himself said that there are many gurdwaras in India and all over the world. It is for the first time that anyone was being barred from entering the holy place and such an action violates the sanctity of the Gurudwara, he further said.

Gopal Singh Chawla, chairman of Punjabi Sikh Sangat also said that he was not allowed to enter the gurudwara premises as a pilgrim and the officials instead of allowing him, indulged in an argument with him, asking him to come some other day. Others part of the group helplessly told the entourage of diplomats that they cannot allow them to enter the Gurudwara.

As Pakistan barred Indian High Commission officials to meet the sikh pilgr5ims visiting Pakistan, India keeping up with its legacy of goodwill allowed Pakistan’s high commissioner Sohal Mahmood to travel to ‘Sirhind Sharif’ to partake in the chaddar laying ceremony.

