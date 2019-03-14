Kartarpur Corridor: India and Pakistan will today meet for the first time to talk about the Kartarpur corridor after nods from both the nations. The Kartarpur Corridor is a linking road between Pakistan's Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur and India's Gurdaspur district in Punjab. The meeting will be held on the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border.

Kartarpur Corridor: To finalise the modalities for setting up of the Kartarpur Corridor, the linking road between Pakistan’s Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur and India’s Gurdaspur district in Punjab, officials from India and Pakistan will meet on Thursday. The first meeting between both the nations will be held after 3 months of nod from both the nations.

The reports suggest that the meeting will be held on the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border. The Indian officials are likely to pile on the misery for hassle-free travel of Indian pilgrims to Pakistan. Sources told the media that the Indian delegation will comprise representatives from Union Home Ministry, External Affairs Ministry, BSF, National Highways Authority of India and Punjab government.

While on the other side, Pakistan officials will try to insulate any propaganda by Khalistani separatists, reports said. Last year, reports had surfaced that some people protested and shown pro-Khalistan banners to a group of Indian pilgrims while they were on their way to Sikh shrine.

Responding to the questions that why India denied the visa to Pakistani journalists who wanted to cover Indo-Pak Kartarpur meet, an official reportedly said that it’s not a public event which required publicity. The high-level meet is scheduled amid high tensions between both the nations after the Pulwama attack and India’s Airstrike in Pakistan’s Balakot on jaish-e-Mohammad’s (JeM) terrorist training camp. The Airstrike was to avenge the deaths of 49 CRPF soldiers.

The reports said that today Indian officials may request Pakistan to allow Indian pilgrims to visit the gurdwaras in Pakistan without any passport and visa.

