Kartarpur corridor: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for making a reference to Kashmir during his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur border and said that it was regrettable that Imran Khan tried to politicise a pious moment. MEA added that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.

Kartarpur corridor: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for making a reference to Jammu and Kashmir during his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur border which took place in Pakistan. Mentioning that the reference to J&K was regrettable, MEA said that the newly elected Pakistan PM tried to politicise a pious moment. MEA reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India and will always remain. Imran Khan on Wednesday attended the stone laying ceremony of Karatarpur border, which has been a long pending demand of the Sikh community to connect Punjab’s Gurdaspur to a historic Gurdwara in Pakistan. Indian Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu also attended the ceremony representing the Indian government.

However, speaking about the occasion, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said that the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor should not be seen as the start of India-Pakistan bilateral dialogue as terror and talks can’t coexist. Meanwhile, speaking at the occasion, Imran Khan while citing examples of Germany and France said that if those two countries who were at war with each other can become friends from being foes then why can’t India and Pakistan.

Imran Khan said that if compared then the number of people who were massacred during Germany-France war is far more than people killed during the India-Pakistan war, so if they can come together then why can’t we. Imran Khan said that the administration of both nations must come on the same page and explore the possibilities that can benefit both the countries.

With the groundbreaking ceremony finally being initiated today, the Kartarpur corridor will Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur’s Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, which is said believed as historic, sacred place as Sikh leader Guru Nanak Dev final took his last rest at this place.

