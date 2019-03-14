Kartarpur Corridor meet: just a day before India-Pakistan meeting at Wagah on Kartarpur corridor, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan' s courtesy visit to Jaish chief Masood Azhar's aide Gopal Singh Chawla has put a question mark on the country's intention. It seems, Pakistan is using its old tactics against India.

Kartarpur Corridor meet: Khalistan concerns cast its shadow over Kartarpur talks while delegates from India and Pakistan are holding the first high-level bilateral meeting to finalise the modalities for setting up the Kartarpur Corridor. Indian delegation arrived at the integrated check post at Attari-Wagah Border and met their Pakistani counterparts for discussions today. However, just a day before India-Pakistan meeting at Wagah on Kartarpur corridor, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’ s courtesy visit to Jaish chief Masood Azhar’s aide Gopal Singh Chawla has put a question mark on the country’s intention. It seems, Pakistan is using its old tactics against India.

The daylong meeting on the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border was led by senior officials from both sides. The talks are being held amid heightened tensions between the two countries post-Pulwama terror attack and Pakistan’s inaction against terrorist Masood Azhar.

Pakistan: Pakistani delegation at the Wagah Border. Pakistani and Indian delegations will hold discussions over #KartarpurCorridor, on the Indian side today. pic.twitter.com/sGaKERTiuW — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

