Kartarpur Corridor meet: Khalistan concerns cast its shadow over Kartarpur talks while delegates from India and Pakistan are holding the first high-level bilateral meeting to finalise the modalities for setting up the Kartarpur Corridor. Indian delegation arrived at the integrated check post at Attari-Wagah Border and met their Pakistani counterparts for discussions today. However, just a day before India-Pakistan meeting at Wagah on Kartarpur corridor, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’ s courtesy visit to Jaish chief Masood Azhar’s aide Gopal Singh Chawla has put a question mark on the country’s intention. It seems, Pakistan is using its old tactics against India.
The daylong meeting on the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border was led by senior officials from both sides. The talks are being held amid heightened tensions between the two countries post-Pulwama terror attack and Pakistan’s inaction against terrorist Masood Azhar.
Kartarpur Corridor: PTB complex to be built at a cost of Rs 190 crores
India has approved the building of a passenger terminal building (PTB complex) which will have the capacity to handle immigration and customs clearance facilities for 5000 pilgrims per day. Reports said India has shared the crossing point for the corridor but Pakistan has suggested an alternate crossing point. The PTB complex, which will be built at a cost of Rs 190 crores, has been inspired by “Khanda” (the symbol of Sikhism).
Mohammad Faisal leads Pakistan delegation
The Pakistan delegation is being led by Mohammad Faisal, Director-General (South Asia) at the Foreign Ministry and include officials from Pakistan’s Interior, Law and Religious Affairs Ministry.
Anil Malik leads Indian delegation
The Indian delegation includes officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The delegation is being led by Anil Malik, Joint Secretary (Foreigners) MHA, and include Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary (Pakistan) in the MEA.
First meeting between India and Pakistan after Pulwama terrorist attack
This is the first meeting between the officials of India and Pakistan to decide on the details of Kartarpur corridor amid heightened tensions between the two countries post-Pulwama terrorist attack.