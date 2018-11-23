Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said that his hug with Pak Army Chief turned out good for 15-16 crore people as the Centre was approved to develop the corridor from the International Border to Gurudwara Kartapur Sahib. Taking a potshot over the Rafale deal, the minister said at least this deal was not like the Rafale one. Meanwhile, the Pakistani government has also extended invitation to the minister to attend the groundbreaking of the corridor on Pakistan's side

A day after Centre approved the proposed Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur to International Border, Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who underwent baptism of fire for over embracing Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa while attending its Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony earlier this year, took a jibe at the Centre saying his hug worked out good for the Sikh people.

Speaking to reporters, Sidhu said that his hug turned out good for 15-16 crore people as the Centre was approved to develop the corridor from the International Border to Gurudwara Kartapur Sahib. Taking a potshot over the Rafale deal, the minister said at least this deal was not like the Rafale one.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government has also extended invitation to the minister to attend the groundbreaking of the corridor on Pakistan’s side. However, there is no official confirmation from the Sidhu’s side.

Yesterday, the Pak govt had agreed to open the Kartarpur Corridor for Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.

Worth mentioning is that when Navjot Singh Sidhu attended Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony in Islamabad in August, he had said that Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa hinted at opening of the route to Gurdwara Kartarpura Sahib on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, which will be observed in November next year.

Not only Sidhu, but Punjab chief Capt Amarinder Singh had urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to take up with the Pakistan government the issue of opening the corridor from Dera Baba Nanak to Kartarpur Sahib.

Kartarpur Sahib, a Sikh place of worship where Guru Nanak is believed to have spent 18 years of his life, is situated in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province. There have been demands to build a corridor linking it with Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

