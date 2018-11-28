Kartarpur corridor opening: Sikhs for Justice's (SFJ) legal advisor Gurpatwant Singh Pannu even went on to say that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should not invite Indians who are responsible for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots for Kartarpur Sahib corridor opening on November 28, 2018. Letters show the planning of ambush was started months ago to malign India.

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which plastered posters and hoardings around Gurdwara Darbar Sahib on Tuesday to support calls for Referendum 2020 on a sovereign Sikh state, has announced Kartarpur Sahib Convention 2019 in Pakistan during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev. SFJ’s legal advisor Gurpatwant Singh Pannu even went on to say that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should not invite Indians who are responsible for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots for Kartarpur Sahib corridor opening on November 28, 2018. Letters show the planning of ambush was started months ago to malign India.

While Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Kartarpur corridor, Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri are likely to attend the event today. Though Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh welcomed the decision of Pakistan PM Imran Khan to build Kartarpur corridor, he declined Pakistan’s invitation to attend the ground-breaking ceremony unless Pakistan ends violence against India. Amarinder Singh said as the chief minister of Punjab, he has a responsibility to the state and he will protect it from terror till the last drop of his blood.

In 2017, the Punjab Police had booked Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and four other US-based persons for sedition. One of them, Harpeet Singh, who allegedly printed the flex board posters, had been arrested. According to reports Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s website and Facebook account had been blocked in 2015. His Twitter account was also blocked. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who spews venom against India, has a long history of trying to take Indian political leaders to court in the US.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said that for many years the Indian government has been asking for this corridor, only now Pakistan responded positively. It doesn’t mean the bilateral dialogue will start because of this, terror and talks can’t go together.

The Kartarpur corridor will provide smooth and easy passage to pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib throughout the year. Government of Pakistan has been urged to reciprocate and develop a corridor with suitable facilities in their territory.

Gurdwara of Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur was built on the spot where Guru Nanak is said to have spent the last days of his life. As it is only 3km from Pakistan-India border, a corridor is being constructed allowing visa-free entry to Sikh pilgrims.

