Kartarpur corridor: India and Pakistan on Sunday resumed second round of dialogue over the Kartarpur corridor, which was hailed as a step forward in the relations between the two countries. Pakistan has agreed on visa-free services and the additional number of pilgrims.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said that Pakistan has agreed to build a bridge for facilitating the movement of pilgrims along the Kartarpur corridor. For building the bridge, India has offered to make interim arrangements to make the corridor functional in November this year. During hours-long meeting, Pakistan agreed to allow 5,000 pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib using the corridor every day.

As many as 10,000 additional pilgrims are allowed to visit on special occasions, not only Indian nationals but also Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) holding OCI cards be allowed to use Kartarpur corridor facility, the MEA said in a statement. Given the historic importance of 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, both countries have agreed to work on the corridor in an earliest. and to make it operational this year.

Among other requests to which Pakistan agreed to is the visa-free access to 5,000 pilgrims daily. India has requested that Pakistan should reconsider charging any fee or introducing any permit system. India further reiterated its request that the pilgrims should be allowed to visit as individuals or in a group throughout the year, seven days a week. It has been also requested that provisions should be made for the preparation and distribution of langar and Prasad for the pilgrims.

