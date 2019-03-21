Acting on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Request, Pakistan PM Imran Khar has agreed to preserve the fields near Kartarpur Sahid Gurudwara. Sidhu in a letter to Imran had said that those fields were cultivated by Guru Nanak Dev ji, hence Pak government should not erect structures near the Sikh shrine.

Imran Khan-led Pakistan government has given a nod to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s request and has decided to not to build any structure on the fields near the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara. Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is also a good friend to Pakistan PM Imran Khan, had requested the Pak government to preserve the things as it is near the Sikh shrine. In a letter, Sidhu said that the fields around Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara were cultivated by first Sikh Guru Shri Guru Nanak Dev himself and it should be retained. In response, Imran Khan has assured Navjot Singh Sidhu that no structure will be erected near Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.

Talking to media, Sidhu thanked Imran Khan and said that anything that fulfils wishes Sikh pilgrims, is an exemplary and worth gratitude. The fields near the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara were cultivated by Guru Nanak Dev ji and this decision to preserve the fields will inspire the coming generations. Sidhu said Guru Nanak Dev ji has given a message “Naam Japo, Kirat Karo, Vand Sakho” (Hail the lord, pray, and share) is immortal. It is indeed a cup of joy for the Sikhs world-over.

Earlier, India and Pakistan had conducted a survey of the site near the Kartarpur Gurudwara and had a meeting of engineers and experts to discuss alignment of the corridor. According to the reports, in the meeting coordinates and engineering aspects were discussed of the proposed crossing points.

The outcomes from the meeting and survey would be further discussed at the next meeting of the two sides on April 2. The Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district, which is 4.5 km from the India-Pakistan border. Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district is the last village of Indian territory from where thousands of Sikh pilgrims go to the Sikh shrine.

The founder of Sikhism and first Sikh guru Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji spent 18 years of his life in Kartarpur and is his final resting place. Both the governments are trying to facilitate the travel Sikhs pilgrims which is a demand of Sikhs from past over 70 years.

