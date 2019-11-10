The Kartarpur corridor which would be taking Indian Sikh pilgrims to their holy shrine, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, where the first Sikh Guru Guru Nanak Dev spent last 18 years of his life, has been opened now. To provide hassle-free and fast clearance to pilgrims, Pakistan has formed 80 immigration counters. As per the MoU signed between India and Pakistan, Sikh pilgrims won’t require a visa to visit Pakistan, despite conflicts over Kashmir.

Over 5,000 pilgrims would be allowed to visit Pakistan’s Gurdwara Darbar Sahib every day, read the agreement signed between India and Pakistan last week. Reports said Pakistan has built 3 entry gates and 1 for exit from Kartarpur’s Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Reports said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would be sending the list of registered pilgrims to the security border deployed at the Kartarpur corridor 10 days prior to their arrival. The Pakistani rangers would also check their luggage, scan passports, before taking them to the other side of the border.

Biometric screening and proper paperwork would be done before allowing pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, reports said. To check the passports of India pilgrims, Pakistan authorities have reportedly appointed 2 Assistant Directors, a deputy director along with 169 inspectors, sub-inspectors, constables. Notably, people with Blacklisted passports won’t be entertained.

Corridor fee of USD 20 would also be collected by these officials from each pilgrim at the Zero-Point after their checking their documents, reports added.

Underlining the fact, the first batch of pilgrims too faced confusion after Pakistan PM Imran Khan had announced no requirement of a passport for pilgrims to strengthen relations between India and Pakistan. Hours after Imran Khan’s announcement, Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa overturned his decision stating Pakistan won’t compromise on the matter of national security, hence every pilgrim would require a passport.

