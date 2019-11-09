Kartarpur Corridor: PM Narendra Modi flagged the first batch of 500 pilgrims from Punjab's Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur for Pakistan's Gurudwara Darbar Sahib, the birth place for first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. In his speech, PM Modi also thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for understanding sentiments of Sikh devotees.

On the auspicious occasion of 550th birth anniversary of first Sikh guru Shri Guru Nanak Dev, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor which will take Indian pilgrims to Pakistan’s Gurudwara Darbar Sahib. Prime Minister flagged off the first Jatha (group of pilgrims) from Punjab’s Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur. The 500-pilgrims included former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu and many lawmakers.

At the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi was accompanied by Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri, and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Badal, and Governor VP Singh Badnore.

PM Modi also met former Chief Minister of Punjab and SAD patriarch Prakash Singh Badal today. He was wearing an orange colour turban and offered prayers at the Gurudwara. PM Modi also addressed the people going on the other side of the border for pilgrimage.

PM Modi said this corridor will help Sikhs to visit the Darbar Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. He thanked Pakistan PM Imran Khan for understanding the sentiment of millions of Sikhs residing in India who will now be able to go to Darbar Sahib Gurudwara through the Kartarpur corridor.

Navjot Singh Sidhu sends a hug to PM Modi

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, also a part of the first batch of pilgrims, in Pakistan said this is the first time since 1947 that the boundaries between India and Pakistan have been dismantled. Pakistan PM and his good friend Imran Khan’s contribution for making it possible. He added that credit for it goes to PM Modi too. Despite having political differences in opinions, he said he is sending a hug in Munnabhai MBBS style for making it possible.

