Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, conveys readiness to India to reopen the religious corridor connecting India's Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Darbar Sahib in Pakistan via a 4.7 km passage, which was restricted due to Covid-19.

Pakistan on Saturday said that it is prepared to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims from June 29.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he has conveyed to the Indian side about Pakistan readiness to reopen the 4.7-kilometre passage to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

“As places of worship open up across the world, Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims, conveying to the Indian side our readiness to reopen the corridor on 29 June 2020, the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh,” Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kartarpur Corridor was shut down by the Indian government.

Pakistan’s government had also imposed a ban on Pakistani nationals from travelling via the Kartarpur Corridor.

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a 4.7-kilometre-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India’s Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur. It was inaugurated last year.

Pakistan’s announcement regarding the corridor comes as the country is gradually lifting the restrictions imposed in the wake of coronavirus in phases.

On June 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the reopening of the tourism industry.

